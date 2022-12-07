Exile is a drama series for BBC One. From the imagination of writer Danny Brocklehurst, this three part drama is a tale of prodigal redemption, but also becomes an investigative crime story. The two investigations dovetail – the intimate story of a son returning to dissect the history of his family, and the digging into a mind blowing scandal two decades old, whose effects still live on.
|Jim Broadbent
|John Simm
|Tom Ronstadt
|Timothy West
|Olivia Colman
|Shaun Dooley
|Claire Goose
