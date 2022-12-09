Not Available

Exiles: Vancouver follows an amazing journey of 6 confident young Irish people as they crash land in their new home of Vancouver. With looks and talent coupled with the famous Irish "craic" and charm - The Canadian-Irish culture clash that will follow makes compelling Television. Style-wise the show is a modern docu-series - the career and achievement focus of Junior Doctors, the glamour, cinematography and drama of The Hills with a nod to the retro-reality greatness of the early "Real World". The featured Emigrants are a varied bunch of strong characters and achievers all with a talent and ability to get out there and set the world alight, and have a few shots on the way. How far can get in Vancouver? Can they achieve their dreams? Who will stay and set up a life and who will return to the homeland? Follow the journey to find out.