In each episode of this series based on a Japanese show, four pairs of contestants try to escape from a series of four mind-bending rooms, each more challenging than the previous one. Among the obstacles the contestants face are booby traps, receding floors, collapsing walls and bottomless sand pits. The team that finds its way out of the four rooms then must beat the clock in solving rapid-fire brain teasers and puzzles in order to truly exit and win the $10,000 prize. Actor Curt Doussett serves as host.