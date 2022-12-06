Not Available

Exit 57 was a 30 minute sketch comedy show that aired on Comedy Central. Often described as, "Ahead of its time," the show starred alumni from Second City, who would later become comedy stars. The show only lasted 12 episodes (plus an unaired pilot). During its short run, the series managed to accumulate 5 Cable Ace nominations. Episodes 1 through six were shown in 1995, while episodes 7 through 12 were shown in the second season, 1996. The show was produced by HBO Downtown Productions.