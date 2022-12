Not Available

Christopher Lloyd is on the hunt for the Back to The Future DeLoreans in a new series for Discovery+. In the four-part series, called Expedition: Back to the Future, Lloyd will team up with Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates to track down other versions of the modified DeLorean DMC-12 that was used for the filming of the classic 1985 movie. Their journey will take them all across the United States, with stops including Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and Orlando.