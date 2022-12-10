Expedition Deep Ocean

Not Available

Vescovo became the first person to visit the deepest depths of the world's five oceans, touching down in trenches in the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic and Southern. The private investor partnered with Triton Submarines of Sebastian to design and build a vessel capable of achieving the ambitious exploration. This is a five-part documentary series about 2019 Five Deeps expedition by Dallas investor and adventurer Victor Vescovo aboard DSV Limiting Factor, a deep-sea submersible built in Sebastian.