Expedition Guyana

Guyana is off the northern coast of South America and is a country that has a rich history and an even richer tropical rainforest. The country, as well as, the forest is under constant threat from loggers and other industry that threatens to take over. The team that joins the series will live in the forests and the jungles and track the animals “from high up in the canopy to deep into the rivers”. The expedition team searches for rare species and animals such as the anaconda, jaguar, giant anteaters, the Harpy Eagle and giant turtles. The goal of the show and the expedition is to make the strongest case possible for conservation of the land as well as these animals. Its a lost world out there and they are trying to save it!