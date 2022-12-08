Expedition Tiger

Not Available

An expedition team comprising tiger experts, photographers, adventurers, a naturalist and a scientist, venture high into Bhutan in the Himalayas in search of big cats. They are searching for a secret tiger population which could save the magnificent creatures from extinction. Bhutan is a forgotten world, having been closed to outsiders for years. No one knows how many tigers prowl the jungles and mountains there. The team of big cat experts travel through the jungle on elephants, deploying the latest camera-trapping technology and combine it with FBI fingerprinting software to identify individuals by their stripes. They even have a specially trained sniffer dog tracking down tiger dung. Their project is ambitious and arduous, but exhilarating. They head to the peaks where they climb gorges, shoot rapids and live with yak herders, moving through mosquito-infested jungles, leech-ridden swamps and then to breathless icy summits.