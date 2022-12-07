Expedition to the Edge

Not Available

Voyage to the Edge of the World (French: Voyage au bout du monde) is a 1976 French nature documentary fim directed by Jacques-Yves Cousteau, his son Philippe Cousteau and Marshall Flaum. The film follows a four months expedition, led through Antarctica by the end of 1975 and the beginning of 1976. It was Cousteau's third and last full-length film, following The Silent World (1956) and World Without Sun (1964). As a difference with those two earlier Cousteau films, both mainly narrated by Jacques-Yves Cousteau himself, on this film Jacques-Yves' voice-over alternates with co-director Philippe Cousteau's voice.