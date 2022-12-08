Expedition Wild (2013)

Not Available

Expedition Wild is hosted by wildlife expert Casey Anderson and showcases his charismatic animal companions on an innovative and action-packed odyssey through North America’s wild places — revealing a rare glimpse into the beauty and complexity of the natural world. Viewers will follow Casey on a series of breathtakingly wild adventures: he’ll paddle the Grand Canyon, ski with Wolverines in British Columbia, observe Mountain Lions in Montana, stake out the scavengers of Yellowstone, investigate a raven’s nest, observe Polar Bears on Alaska’s northern slope, and climb to rugged extremes in pursuit of Northern Maine’s Black Bears – bringing audiences a rare and personal experience with endangered species, some deadly, others dashing, in the stunning natural ecosystems that they call home.