Experimental

The web is bursting with amateur daredevils performing unbelievable, thrilling, funny or downright dangerous stunts - incredible feats of bravery, skill or plain old idiocy. Unruly engineer Tim Shaw wants to uncover the truth behind these clips. Partnering up with his daredevil friend and guinea pig Buddy Munro, the pair will travel the globe to remake some of the world’s most hair-raising virals and find out the science behind them (or not). By unpicking the footage frame by frame, Tim uses his engineering insights to uncover the elegant scientific principals behind each of these seemingly fluky stunts. The laws of science will be put to the test, but will Tim and Buddy’s adventures result in a triumphant win or an epic fail?