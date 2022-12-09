Not Available

In a world in which all boundaries seem to have been conquered, adventurers and extreme sports people restlessly seek out new challenges. They try to defeat the impregnable, make come through the impossible - despite all threatening risks and hazarding perilous efforts. "Explorers - adventures of the century" profiles the wild dozen of the most exceptional protagonists - both men and women - in their quest for the adventures of the new century. Here's kayaker Steve Fisher as he conquers the hundred year flood on the treacherous Zambezi River, no exit point is too extreme for BASE-jumpers Valery Rozov and Karina Hollekim, while Irish marathon swimmer Stephen Redmond withstands the gruelling open sea to become the first to swim the iconic Seven Oceans. They all venture into new terrain, going to their personal limits and take the viewer on the adventure of a lifetime.