Exploring Alcatraz

Uncover the REAL story about life on Alcatraz. Hear first-hand from notorious criminals, employees and their family members who lived on the island as they debunk the myths and give an honest recount of life on the rock. Witness the last documented interview of Clarence Carnes, the last survivor of the 1946 Riot Blastout , listen to Robert Guilford recount his frightening arrival on the island and hear from inmates Leon Whitey Johnson and Charley Berta. You ll get personal perspectives from Phillip Bergen, Captain of the Guard, and his daughter Patricia Bergen Rothchild, Frank Heaney, the youngest guard in prison history and the only Spanish speaking guard, Joab Picalla. To round out the unique perspectives of life on the island, Joline Babyak, the daughter of the Associate Warden in 1962 tells her story about growing up as a child on Alcatraz and the prison Chaplain, Reverend James Tupy shares his views of prison life. Film clips of the Riot of 1946, arrival of Machine-Gun Kelly and the most famous escapes of 1962 (Frank Morris, John Anglin and Clarence Anglin) are shown as counterpoints to the memories of strict routine and portray the true reality of life on Alcatraz.