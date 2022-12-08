Not Available

Narrated by Gene Wilder, "EXPO - Magic of the White City" brings the Chicago World s Fair to life! Experience the world of 1893 through a cinematic visit to Chicago's Columbian Exposition. Many of the world's greatest achievements in science, technology and culture were unveiled there. Fairgoers enjoyed the Midway Plaisance where a one-mile boulevard of fun offered camel riding, belly dancing, street fighting and beer drinking. Nearly 28 million visited the Fair. Dubbed the "White City," it inspired future innovators such as Henry Ford and Frank Lloyd Wright, debuted the Ferris Wheel and Cracker Jack®, and, in many ways, marked the beginning of the 20th century. Against the backdrop of 1893 s troubles with workers' rights, prejudice, discrimination and corruption, the World s Columbian Exposition cast a brief ray of hope for the future of humanity. Filmed in high definition, "EXPO - Magic of the White City" immerses viewers in one of the world s biggest extravaganzas and one of the most unforgettable events in American history. There will never be another event like it...or will there?