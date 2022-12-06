Not Available

What makes us do the things we do? It´s perplexed philosophers and scientists for centuries, but *Exposed…* hopes to unravel what it means to be human. Presented by Dr John Marsden, one of the most down to earth psychologists you will ever meet, the four programmes tackle the biological and psychological background to the way we think, feel and behave. If we know more about how and why we behave in the way we do, perhaps we may even be able to live happier, more fulfilled lives. The series is packed with impressive snippets of must-tell-your-friends information, and includes amazing insights into what makes us tick. Each programme looks at how we survive with certain kinds of people, situations and environments: Liars , Heartbreak , Persuaders , and City Life.