Extra Virgin

Actress Debi Mazar and her Italian husband, Gabriele Corcos, invite you into their home as they share their tremendous passion for Tuscan food and for each other. She's a modern girl from the streets of Queens and he's a food purist from the hills of Tuscany. It's Lucy and Ricky in the kitchen as the two food lovers share ideas, haggle, and finally compromise to create the perfect Tuscan American blend all the while providing important lessons that you just won't find in your average cookbook. Prepare for total immersion into their passionate, spirited life as they show you how on a daily basis anyone in any kitchen can blend the simple traditions of Tuscany with modern life in America.