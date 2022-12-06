Not Available

Extreme is a journey into the soul of adventure featuring a cast of world champion athletes. It takes you to the action of outdoor adventure sports like never before; skiing and snowboarding perilous, untouched mountain peaks; climbing vertical frozen waterfalls and magnificent red-rock spires; and surfing some of the largest waves ever surfed and windsurfing gale force winds. The film combines incredible adventure sport action and narration from the athletes with an eclectic, contemporary soundtrack. Extreme shares an understanding of those who have made their passion into a lifestyle and provides a unique glimpse into the relationship between nature and humanity. Bonus Feature: The Making of Extreme.