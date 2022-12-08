Not Available

It's all about muscle cars, comedy, and the daily antics of auto-flippers trying to buy and sell cars! The show was created by seasoned cinematographer and executive producer Bill Brown from Dashboard Productions so you could see the crazy lives of Todd, Nancy, Rex, and Dan, and how life as an auto flipper is not only cool, but funny as hell! It's safe to say that you never know what these guys are going to get themselves into. Todd & Dan have a long background of searching out autos in the midwest, but never before did someone capture these two crazy guys on camera. Season 1 is full of rare and amazing cars, and a lot of fun as well. If you're looking for rare or extreme autos and you don't know where to go, or who to call.....Just summon the services of the Extreme Auto Hunters!