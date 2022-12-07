Extreme Couponing

Not Available

Americans throw away $57 billion worth of coupons every year. But for savvy savers, coupons can mean the difference between saving and spending thousands of dollars. On Wednesday, December 29 at 8 PM ET/PT, TLC will introduce four of the country's most coupon-obsessed savers who will do anything for a deal. Their game is simple - get as MUCH as possible for as LITTLE as possible. But these extreme couponers aren't just looking to save a few dollars here and there. Instead, they're looking to cash in on some serious savings and they're doing it by any means necessary - dumpster diving for coupons, charting weekly store circulars, creating elaborate math formulas and stocking up on as many products as possible. With over 367 billion coupons printed each year, the addictive art of smart shopping can be an extreme rush for any consumer.