MTV's Cribs is back with a twist! Adding a new series to the franchise, Extreme Cribs introduces you to unconventional living taken to a whole new level.literally! From scaling living spaces suspended in tree tops to crawling through cozy caverns built inside canyons, you'll visit the most unique homes across the globe and meet the creative families who've redefined everyday living and what makes a house, a home. So strap in and brace yourselves for anything but the average house tour, because Cribs is going extreme!