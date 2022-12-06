Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Not Available

In a race against time on a project that would ordinarily take four months to achieve, a team of designers, 100 workmen and even the neighbors, have just seven days to completely renovate an entire house ” every single room, plus the exterior and landscaping. Along with Ty Pennington, the other members of the design team that work their creative magic on the homes are Constance Ramos, Preston Sharp, Michael Moloney, Paul Dimeo, Tracy Hutson, Eduardo Xol, Ed Sanders, and Paige Hemmis To get the job done, they're going to have to cooperate with each other ” a hard thing to do when they don't always even like each other. Tensions flare as tastes are disputed and the deadline approaches ¦ can they get the job done?