EXTREME RVS follows designers, welders and mechanics as they ideate, build, and customize one-of-a-kind recreational vehicles. Each one-hour episodes highlights three different rolling million-dollar, mega-mansions with incredible themed designs and luxurious interiors that put most real homes to shame. As with every custom vehicle build, the drama comes in keeping the budget in line and finishing the project on time. Featured RVs include: Simon Cowell's on-set double decker; a two-bedroom rig from Showhauler; a NASA-inspired sleeper called the Cricket; the finest Featherlite Vantare coach made, often called a land yacht; a Global Expedition Vehicle that will go anywhere in style, including a safari; a 1947 Westwood brought back to life; the best of the band buses with Hemphill Brothers; a sprinter from CMI that lets a family fulfill its dreams; and a tiny house on wheels from the Tumbleweed Tiny House Co.