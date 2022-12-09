Extremlym in Romania

Not Available

ExtremlymTorrents ( often abbreviated XTR XTR ) is a Romanian website indexing torrent files ( BitTorrent ) and magnet. The site was created in 2010 by Extremlym Syris , sown and Crazzt . The site acts as ExtremlymTorrents occurs in Germany and is a target of US authorities in 2012. The Bureau of Commerce of the United States designated as being among the most popular websites for illegal file surge . Because the website does not use its servers to store pirated movies and music , ExtremlymTorrents survived numerous attempts to be stopped. The site uses an external application (eg . BitTorrent ) for users to upload and download movies, is a more complicated procedure to load .