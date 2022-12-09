Not Available

Eye of the Leopard

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Eye of the Leopard takes us on an enthralling journey deep into the rarely seen lives of leopards. Award-winning filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert capture a remarkably intimate and gripping story of a leopard's survival in wild, unspoiled Africa over a period of three years. It's a journey of birth, life and death as a mother leopard and her first surviving cub fight off marauding baboons and elude scavenging hyenas in a constant struggle for survival. Through tragedy and triumph, the Jouberts are there to document it all. Narrated by Jeremy Irons.

Cast

