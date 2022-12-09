Not Available

Eye of the Leopard takes us on an enthralling journey deep into the rarely seen lives of leopards. Award-winning filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert capture a remarkably intimate and gripping story of a leopard's survival in wild, unspoiled Africa over a period of three years. It's a journey of birth, life and death as a mother leopard and her first surviving cub fight off marauding baboons and elude scavenging hyenas in a constant struggle for survival. Through tragedy and triumph, the Jouberts are there to document it all. Narrated by Jeremy Irons.