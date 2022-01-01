Not Available

From the executive producer of Fastlane and the co-creator of the much-analyzed Profit comes "Eyes," the suspenseful one-hour, midseason drama series full of risks, bluffs, blackmail and intrigue. If someone steals $100 from you, call the police. If they steal $100,000, call the FBI. But if you're the CEO of a Fortune 500 company and your chief financial officer embezzles $100 million on your watch, call Judd Risk Management. Eyes premiered March 30, 2005 on the ABC Television Network. Run by sharp-witted, impulsive Harlan Judd (Tim Daly), Judd Risk Management is a discreet, high-tech firm that handles cases with the highest possible stakes, while operating at the absolute fringe of the law. Along with ruthlessly efficient Nora Gage (Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon) and super slick lawyer Leslie Town (Laura Leighton) and a staff of brilliantly skilled, driven individuals -- some with their own agendas and secrets -- Harlan does whatever it takes to prevail in a world of unsteady alliance