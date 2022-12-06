Not Available

The Rio Bingo Hall - The one place to be on a Friday night! Paul O'Grady stars as Ray, a misanthropic Liverpool bingo hall manager who feels frustrated in life. Presiding over a motley staff including; Christine on catering, who's Chihuaha compensates for her unfortunate love life, Sandy; young, and not too bright, works with mummy's boy Martin on the floor. And then there's Mary, the elderly cleaner, who is an endless source of bizarre anecdotes and skewed wisdom. Often unable to hold back his acerbic tongue, Ray frequently takes out his anger out by welcoming his punters with a vitriolic tongue lashing.