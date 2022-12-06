Not Available

The Eyes on the Skies is a movie produced as standard DVD and Blu-ray format, freely available for TV broadcasters and for public events carried out by educators, science centres, planetariums, amateur astronomers etc. It explores the many facets of the telescope — the historical development, the scientific importance, the technological breakthroughs, and also the people behind this ground-breaking invention, their triumphs and failures. It is presented by Dr. J, aka Dr. Joe Liske, a professional astronomer from the European Southern Observatory and host of the Hubblecast video podcast.