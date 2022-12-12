Eyes see ghosts

Not Available

The story of Tri, a young man with a special touch. can see spirit But he was afraid of ghosts and Pum, the daughter of the owner of the Spirit House who disappeared in Bangkok. His search for him is accompanied by many other ghost-fighting adventures. he has a third eye that can be seen and touched in another dimension Trigal's life was chaotic from childhood to adulthood. He was like being pursued by the lord of evil. but miraculously survived time and again until when he entered adolescence Luang Pho Wat Tha Kradan then opened his third eye. Since then, he has often seen strange things, both spirits and certain events ahead. It was something special that he didn't want. because he is afraid of ghosts It caused his life to live with paranoia. and was terrified that what he saw in front of him was a person or a ghost. It is fortunate that Trikal has a best friend, Pum (Nittha Jirayunyueng),