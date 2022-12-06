Not Available

Poor Sena, all of his life from pre-school and on he has been a gopher, running back and forth answering to some bully's every whim. But that's about to change! It's Sena's first year in High School, and Sena has vowed not to get picked on. Then Sena is forced to join the football team because of his speed, but the team Captain, Hiruma, doesn't want anyone in the school to know about him, or he will be forced onto every sports team in the school. So they disguise Sena as EyeShield 21 and put a tinted eye shield on his helmet. And that's where the adventure begins...