Eyewitness War follows the men and women of the armed forces through the chaos of battle with real-life, first-person footage. We’ll see them ready to face whatever hell awaits around every corner — from screeching bullets to IEDs to rockets. See the dangerous missions and perils of war through the eyes of our brave American service members — as the fighting is happening. Unfiltered, raw and intense, you’ll hear their shouts and see their comrades’ every move, in first person.