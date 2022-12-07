Not Available

"F. L. Vek" is legendary TV serial based on the extensive novel by Alois Jirásek, famous Czech author of historical novels. Its central character is Frantisek Ladislav Vek, literary projection of interesting historical person living in years 1769 and 1847. The serial catches his childhood in the village, teenage in one Prague cloister, where he was educated, young years in Prague where he was studying philosophy and adult age after his comeback to village. He was big lover of art and music. His life was an encounter between longing and need, art and conventional life of village merchant, obligation and love, Catholicism and protestant faith. He was big patriot and he consorts with many Czech artists of its time (so the serial is full of historical men and women). He also met W. A. Mozart and sang in the premiere of his opera Don Giovanni. The important theme of the time was Czech language (in relationship with German language) which was viewed as one main element of nationality. And fight for it was the leitmotiv of all Vek's (Hek's) life. This serial which reflects the epoch of the birth of independent Czech nation was pictured in the similar time. 1971 was time when the idea of so called Prague Spring (1968) was suppressed by starting Normalization. Serial represents national trusts in social and political changes on the picture of Czech National Revival. There were many analogies between those and these days (e.g. censorship, religion submission, totalitarianism, domiciliary search and - - revolt against it, braveness of revivalists...).