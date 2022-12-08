F-Zero Falcon Densetsu

Not Available

It's the year 2201. Mankind has already made big achievements in space, and the scientific civilization is developing more and more! The difference between rich and poor has become vast! Naturally, this causes conflicts! In the whole universe, people are being crazy about personal use machines that are used in Highspeed-Races, called F-Zero. With their loud racing machines, they are competing on race tracks located everywhere in the universe for the title of the universe's fastest driver. It is the future's F-1-Race! Reckless pilots from every part of the universe gather around to fight for the prize-money and the highest honour achievable. Among these pilots the newcomer Ryu Suzaku and the mysterious masked Captain Pilot are the most popular ones. Each race they jostle in order to win, which always ends up in a violent fight. But Ryu, being on the top of his fame, has yet another face... In the year 2051, Ryu Suzaku worked as a police detective and got into an accident whilst a mission, got incurably hurt and put into artificial coldsleep. 150 years later he is rehabilitated and given a new live by the military forces. He works secretly for the "Milky Way Police" in order to capture a criminal organization that wants to get hands on the extremely high F-Zero Grand-Prix-Money. Ryu has suddenly lost his own life. However, Zoda, the criminal that caused the accident a 150 years ago, is revived in this time and Ryu, who knows about his secret moves he is using, now for the second time, now in the F-Zero-Races, decided to participate for his squad. While continuously fighting the cruel races, Ryu also says good bye to his former life!