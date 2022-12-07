Facejacker

Not Available

From the creators of the BAFTA winning Fonejacker comes a brand new show. Kayvan Novak once again plays the man of mystery, but this time he gets up close and personal with his subjects rather than on the end of a phone. Disguised with the aid of prosthetics, Kayvan plays a dazzling multitude of fictional characters, some familiar and some brand new, including: the charismatic and many times divorced car salesman, Terry Tibbs; scamster Augustus Kwembe, who hypnotises people to stop smoking but is really eliciting their bank details; and irritating complaint monger, Dufrais. All are thrust into real-life situations where they butt up against unsuspecting members of the public.