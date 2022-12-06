Not Available

Federal Prosecutor John Robson lives in Sherman Oaks with his young family. He is driven, brilliant and intuitive. Robson is fiercely certain that there is a link between all the crime factions in L.A., and that there is one overlord whose capture will topple them all. Despite losing support from the FBI, despite the nagging doubt of his assistant prosecutor, Diana Palos, and despite the mounting pressure from his wife to spend more time with their family, Robson won't back down from his conviction and set the wheels in motion, not for the first time, to try to get to the top via one of the middlemen, Lucas Reynosa. Before he can close the deal with Reynosa, however, Robson is brutally beaten, shot in the head, thrown into the river and left for dead - but manages to reach a phone for help and winds up in a hospital, where, after being in a coma for three months and learning that his family has been killed, he emerges, a new man with an old agenda: Eddie Pray.