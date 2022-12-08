Not Available

While traditional journalism draws on facts for stories, in fact checking the facts are the stories. ABC Fact Check determines the accuracy of claims by politicians, public figures, advocacy groups and institutions engaged in the public debate. ABC Fact Check takes its responsibility as a part of the public broadcaster seriously and adheres to ABC editorial policies. They examine statements for their accuracy. The world of fact checking goes beyond the tumult and shouting of politics and politicians. Medicine, science, environment, business and the major social issues of our time are also up for scrutiny. They are constantly looking for statements to check and claims to test and welcome audience suggestions, although they can’t check all claims. ABC Fact Check aims to add value to the national conversation, and inform the debate.