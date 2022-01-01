Not Available

Factor X Chile is a television show, adapted from the original UK show as part of The X Factor franchise. The auditions were in January 2011. The first season of the Chilean version was premiered on television in March 3, 2011. It will be hosted by Julian Elfenbein, the same host of the other recent successful talent show Talento Chileno, the Chilean versión of the Got Talent franchise. It is the second version of this format made in Latin America, but the first to meet the new requirements of the franchise in the level of production. The judges for the first series of the show are Zeta Bosio, Karen Doggenweiler and Tito Beltrán, with various guest judges. The first season aired on Thursday and Sunday, starting on March 3, 2011 in TVN.