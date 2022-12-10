Faculty of Philology

Not Available

This is a story about three friends who find themselves in the maiden kingdom - in the philological faculty. The protagonist, Misha Solomonov, is naive, romantic and responsive, he writes poetry, does not know how to say no, and is hopelessly in love with classmate Lena. His best friends are the gloomy botanist Roma Babin, who is not interested in the opposite sex and whose main hobby is online games, and his complete opposite, unsuccessfully dreaming about sex, wit, Zhenya Morozov, whose ridiculous appearance and peculiar humor do not help him in any way to win over the girls. Misha's rival is Lena's ex-boyfriend from the Faculty of Physical Education Boria, who from all the literature recognizes only Sport-Express.