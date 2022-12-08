Not Available

A young man, Oisin is returning home with a group of huntsmen from an unsuccessful hunt when a faerie appears to him and takes him to her father, the Faerie King. The King begs Oisin to travel to Squalor Web Castle and defeat the evil Shadow who threatens Faerie Land. Oisin and his faerie helper Puck travel to the castle, encountering hags and goblins. They also save a Kobald from evil Trows. Eventually the three arrive at the lake, beyond which sits the castle. After meeting an Irish faerie who attempts to dissuade them from their mission, they arrive at the castle. Avoiding Red Caps, the Shadow's evil soldiers, Oisin makes his way to the tallest tower, defeats the Shadow, and returns to Faerie Land for a celebration before returning to his companions.