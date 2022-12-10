Fafner Exodus

Not Available

2150 A.D. The battle with the Festum, the silicon life-forms from distant outer space, had reached a new dimension. The North Polar Meir that was crushed during the First Azure Operation had dispersed its fragments all over the world. They all started activity on their own as independent Meirs. Most of the Meirs harbored hatred towards humanity and challenged a fight, however, a portion of the Festum chose coexistence with mankind. Amongst the crossfire, the Ryugujima island alone disappeared from the forefront of battle and continued its silence. The island had gained a means to converse with the Meir since their encounter with Misao Kurusu two years ago. The children of ALVISS had been searching for a way to understand the enemy as they prepared for battle. And now, once again, further evolution was about to befall the island. A girl that understands the language of the Festum, and a girl protected by a Festum. When the two meet, the doors to a new universe opens.