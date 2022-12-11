Fahlanruk the Series

Not Available

Fahlan is a handsome young man who studies economics, good at both academics and sports. Sherbet is an architecture student, good at playing music and singing. These two young men meet one day and can't help but feel something for each other. Their relationship began with sex, being friends with benefits. Even though the two of them have never seriously considered dating someone, Fahlan finds that he feels a lot more for Sherbet. He instead tries to escape his feelings for fear of getting hurt.