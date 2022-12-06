Fair Exchange

Not Available

This show contrasted the home life of two middle-class families on either side of the Atlantic Ocean. Eddie Walker (of New York) and Tommy Finch (of London) had been WWII buddies. Now they were married, each with a teenage daughter and younger son. They decided to swap daughters for one year. Each show would shift back and forth between the two families, showing the differences and similarities the girls experienced.