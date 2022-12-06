Fairly Legal

Not Available

Kate Reed, a top litigator frustrated with the endless bureaucracy and daily injustices of the system, takes a hard left to become the ultimate anti-lawyer: a mediator. Using her knowledge of the Law, along with her savvy, intuition and a whatever-it-takes approach to resolving conflict, Kate finds the middle ground for a wide variety of adversaries -- from Fortune 500 corporations to bitter divorces. After the sudden death of her father, she finds herself at odds with the new boss, her stepmother Lauren Reed, and in bed with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Justin Patrick, a top gun in the DA's office. Helping her keep all of this chaos at bay is her trusted, geek-chic assistant Leonardo.