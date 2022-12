Not Available

Based on the ancient legend, Fairy Couple is a Chinese melodrama about two star-crossed lovers. The Jade Emperor's daughters travel from the heavens to earth for some fun. During her trip, the Seventh Fairy falls in love with a mortal scholar, Dong Yong. They marry against her father's wishes, and so he separates the two lovers. More trouble ensues when the Seventh Fairy's maid falls in love with Dong Yong too, and tries to sabotage the romance.