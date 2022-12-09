Not Available

Fairy Fox

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Can there be a happy ending when a fox spirit falls in love with a human? Nie Xiao Qian is a fox spirit who has a chance encounter with Ning Cai Chen, a human scholar. She was the fox who saved his ancestor three thousand years ago, but she is under the impression that his ancestor slaughtered a hundred foxes to forge the famed sword Excalibur. To clear up this misunderstanding, Ning Cai Chen and Xiao Qian enlist the help of a priest to be brought back to the past so they can uncover the truth. As they journey together, love begins to blossom between the pair of them

