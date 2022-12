Not Available

A sequel to the 1982 series, the Momo in this series comes from Marinarsa and was voiced by Hayashibara Megumi. The series ran for 65 episodes between 10/2/1991 and 12/23/1992 and was followed by two OVAs, the second of which featured the original Momo's voice actor reprising her role from the 1982 series as the two Momos meet.