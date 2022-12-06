Fais pas ci, fais pas ça

Not Available

Inspired by actual events, experienced every day by millions of parents and children, this series, shot in natural settings in the manner of a "docu-soap" (only in season 1), follows the daily of two families-the-Lepic and Bouley for an entire school year. The series begins as an experiment on the edge of the documentary and "reality show" wanting to make in their daily lives two family type, respectively, using different methods of education, and to show the effects on children. Parents come and expose the reasons why they accept this experience.