Faith of the Century - A History of Communism

Communism spread to all of the continents of the world over the course of the 20th century. Hundreds of millions of men and women were affected by this totalitarian political system, one of the most unjust and bloodiest in history. Using newly discovered propaganda films and archival photos, this comprehensive documentary explores the complexities of an ideology that seduced its ardent followers like some earthly religion. "...invites the viewer to think about the role that images played in the strength of these regimes..." (Le Monde). Divided into four programs: "1917-1928 - Utopia in Power," "1929-1939 - Communism: The Two Faces," "1940-1953 - The Peak Years," and "1954-1993 - End Without End." In English.