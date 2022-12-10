Not Available

FAK YAASS is a series that tells the 'true' story of Nico Nicolakis' big Greek family and their journey of accepting Nico no matter his sexuality. Showing the clash between old tradition and the new age, millennial Nico struggles with the idea of returning home, somewhere he's always felt judged and unworthy. With the help of his friends, Anton and Jill, we'll watch as Nico's heart begins to let his family in and we'll see his family accept him for who he is, until a secret family scheme may ruin that forever.