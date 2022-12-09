Fake Marriage

Not Available

Everyone who chances upon Kamon Hiro will think her the ideal woman, with her aloof looks and beautiful and gentle smile. They are all dead wrong, as Kamon Hiro, 45 year old single, actually hates everyone else. Deep within her heart, seethes endless poisonous thoughts of other people. On those numerous times she unleashes her true self, many have been hurt in the process. Ever since the only man she had ever loved left her during her university days, she had closed up her heart, and became who she is today. Determined to live her life out alone, one day, she suddenly meets up with the love of her life again, and finds herself in a marriage... a fake one, that is! -NTV