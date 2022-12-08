Not Available

Actor and dancer Robert Hoffman (STEP UP 2: THE STREETS, 90210) will host truTV's new series FAKE OFF, which will feature ten teams from around the country competing against each other in the captivating art of Faking, a mix of theater, acrobatics, black light and illusion. The teams will reimagine iconic moments in pop culture, as they face an impressive judging panel that includes music superstar and five-time Grammy winner Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of the mega-group TLC; actor-dancer-choreographer Harry Shum Jr. (GLEE, THE LXD); and world renowned visual & concept designer Michael Curry (Broadway's THE LION KING, Cirque du Soleil's LOVE).